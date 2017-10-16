 Top
    Azerbaijani bicycle factory received a large order from Georgia

    Work is being carried out for development of equestrian tourism in Ismayilli

    Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ An only bicycle factory in the Caucasus “Isma Bikes” two months ago has received an order to produce 10000 units of bicycles for mountain tourism of Batumi, Georgia.

    Reports informs the head of Executive Power of Ismayilli district, Mirdamed Sadigov told journalists.

    M.Sadigov also said the number of tourists visiting Ismayilli increased: “The number of tourists that visited Lahij increased. According to the official statistics, the number of tourists this year was 33000 people. However, according to the data of the Statistical Information Office of the district this figure indicated as 83000 people,” he said. 

