Azerbaijani and Iranian businessmen meet in Tehran

Tehran has hosted an Azerbaijani-Iranian business forum as part of the visit of an Azerbaijani delegation of officials and businessmen led by Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev. The event was organized by Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), Iran's Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) in partnership with Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Economy and Industry.

Apart from officials, more than 350 businessmen from the fields of industry, agriculture, construction, food industry, finance, consulting and tourism attended the event.

Speaking at the forum, Minister Mustafayev praised political relations and economic cooperation between the two countries. He also hailed the importance of cooperation between business communities. He said his delegation includes more than 50 businessmen from different sectors.

Mustafayev said Azerbaijan has great potential to ensure transit of Iranian goods to other countries. He also provided an insight into what has been done to connect the railway systems of the two countries.

Iranian Minister Vaezi expressed Tehran`s interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan. He hailed potential for expanding economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran including its regions, and promoting investment opportunities.

As part of the business forum Azerbaijan’s Akkord Industry Construction Investment Corporation and Iran’s Abad Rahan Pars International Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation.