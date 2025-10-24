Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Business
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 20:20
    Azerbaijan, UN sign Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030

    Azerbaijan and the United Nations have signed the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030.

    According to Report, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X that the Framework sets out strategic priorities, including inclusive socio-economic growth and human capital development, ecosystem protection, climate resilience, green growth, and ensuring a just transition toward sustainability.

    "At the event dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations, we were pleased to highlight the dynamic and trust-based nature of Azerbaijan–UN relations, which continue to evolve through mutual commitment and partnership. This collaboration opens new opportunities for sustainable progress and reinforces effective mechanisms that strengthen Azerbaijan"s economic development model," the minister said.

    Azərbaycan BMT ilə 2026-2030-cu illər üçün Əməkdaşlığa dair Çərçivə Sənədi imzalayıb
    Азербайджан и ООН подписали рамочный документ о сотрудничестве до 2030 года

