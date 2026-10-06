Azerbaijan, Türkiye expand cooperation in standardization

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Azerbaijan's Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND) and the Turkish Standards Institution (TSE) have signed an Action Plan for 2026-2027 to develop cooperation and expand joint activities in new areas, Report informs, citing AZSTAND.

The document was signed during a meeting between representatives of AZSTAND and TSE on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO ) in Paris, France.

Under the Action Plan, the institutions will develop cooperation in areas including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity management systems, halal certification and greenhouse gas emissions management, taking into account current challenges and priority areas.

The document provides for the exchange of experience and knowledge in these fields, the organization of training sessions involving specialists, and the implementation of joint activities in standardization.

The agreement is aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two institutions and expanding their joint work in emerging areas of standardization.