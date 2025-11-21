Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum

    Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

    Business
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 15:22
    Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

    Projects implemented in industrial zones in Azerbaijan's regions are expected to receive an additional investment of 1.129 billion manats ($664.1 million), according to First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, Report informs.

    Speaking during today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, while discussing in the first reading the package of amendments to the Tax Code and 16 laws included in the 2026 state budget framework, Aliyev mentioned that through the Business Development Fund, 290 million manats (nearly $170.6 million) in loans were allocated in the first 10 months of 2025:

    "Of this amount, 66% – approximately 193 million manats (just over $113.5 million) – was directed to other parts of the country, excluding the Baku and Absheron economic region. This covers 5,800 regional projects. In fact, we have financed more than 5,000 projects in the regions, with a total value of 655 million manats. About 89% of these entrepreneurs are micro, small, and medium‑sized businesses."

    The deputy minister emphasized that, excluding Sumgayit Industrial Park and Balakhani Industrial Zone located in the Baku and Absheron economic region, 80 million manats (just over $47 million) of investment have been made into industrial zones in the regions.

    Azerbaijan investment industrial zones Elnur Aliyev Budget package Milli Majlis
    Regionlarda sənaye zonalarındakı layihələrə əlavə 1 milyard manatdan çox investisiya qoyulacaq
    В проекты в промзонах в регионах Азербайджана дополнительно вложат более 1 млрд манатов

    Latest News

    16:03

    Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strike

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Netherlands

    Energy
    15:47
    Photo

    ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    15:46
    Photo

    Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

    Business
    15:15

    6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    15:06

    Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on Armenia

    Foreign policy
    14:48

    Minister: Two‑thirds of Azerbaijan's consolidated revenues now free from oil

    Finance
    All News Feed