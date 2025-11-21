Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

Projects implemented in industrial zones in Azerbaijan's regions are expected to receive an additional investment of 1.129 billion manats ($664.1 million), according to First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, Report informs.

Speaking during today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, while discussing in the first reading the package of amendments to the Tax Code and 16 laws included in the 2026 state budget framework, Aliyev mentioned that through the Business Development Fund, 290 million manats (nearly $170.6 million) in loans were allocated in the first 10 months of 2025:

"Of this amount, 66% – approximately 193 million manats (just over $113.5 million) – was directed to other parts of the country, excluding the Baku and Absheron economic region. This covers 5,800 regional projects. In fact, we have financed more than 5,000 projects in the regions, with a total value of 655 million manats. About 89% of these entrepreneurs are micro, small, and medium‑sized businesses."

The deputy minister emphasized that, excluding Sumgayit Industrial Park and Balakhani Industrial Zone located in the Baku and Absheron economic region, 80 million manats (just over $47 million) of investment have been made into industrial zones in the regions.