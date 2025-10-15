Azerbaijan to export hazelnuts, almonds to China

The Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) and the General Administration of Customs of China have signed a draft protocol on inspection, quarantine, and sanitary requirements for the export of hazelnuts and almonds from Azerbaijan to China.

According to Report, the signing ceremony took place during AFSA's delegation visit to China as part of the Belt and Road initiative.

As a result, hazelnuts and almonds grown in Azerbaijan will now be exported to China.

During the meeting, the parties also signed a draft document on the Cooperation Mechanism for Food Safety in Import and Export.

Additionally, they discussed potential exports of poultry, aquaculture and wild-caught seafood, cherries, apples, persimmons, and pomegranates.