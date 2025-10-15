Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Azerbaijan to export hazelnuts, almonds to China

    Business
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 09:41
    Azerbaijan to export hazelnuts, almonds to China

    The Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) and the General Administration of Customs of China have signed a draft protocol on inspection, quarantine, and sanitary requirements for the export of hazelnuts and almonds from Azerbaijan to China.

    According to Report, the signing ceremony took place during AFSA's delegation visit to China as part of the Belt and Road initiative.

    As a result, hazelnuts and almonds grown in Azerbaijan will now be exported to China.

    During the meeting, the parties also signed a draft document on the Cooperation Mechanism for Food Safety in Import and Export.

    Additionally, they discussed potential exports of poultry, aquaculture and wild-caught seafood, cherries, apples, persimmons, and pomegranates.

    Azerbaijan China exports hazelnuts almonds Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Çinə fındıq və badam ixrac edəcək
    Photo
    Азербайджан будет экспортировать в Китай фундук и миндаль

