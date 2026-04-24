Azerbaijan, Switzerland explore partnership potential

Azerbaijan and Switzerland have discussed investment ties and partnership opportunities, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

An event on investment opportunities in Azerbaijan was held in Zurich with the support of the ministry, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), and the Joint Chamber of Commerce (JCC), organized by Azerbaijan's trade representative office for Central European countries.

The event brought together officials and representatives of Swiss companies operating in energy, construction, engineering, logistics, IT, finance, healthcare, and other sectors. Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Switzerland, Fuad Isgandarov, spoke about the current state and future prospects of bilateral trade and investment relations.

Azerbaijani Trade Representative Nemat Naghdaliyev presented information on Azerbaijan's business environment, industrial zones, the Alat Free Economic Zone, transit‑logistics potential, and opportunities created for investors in the liberated territories.

Within the framework of the event, meetings were held between Azerbaijan's trade representative office and Swiss chambers of commerce, associations, and companies to discuss cooperation prospects.