Azerbaijan selects candidates for new export missions

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has announced a competition related to the organization of export missions to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Report inform citing the ministry, the export missions will pay a visit to Pakistan on February 5-8, next year and in Afghanistan on February 9-11.

Sectors covered by the missions include fruit, vegetables, natural mineral waters, fruit juices, sugar and sugar confectionary, cotton, chemical and other industrial products.

The competition is organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AzPromo) and will end at AzPromo on January 12.

Persons, intending to participate in the export mission must submit documents to AzPromo (Neftchiler Ave., 32, Baku Business Center) until December 28.