In January–February of 2026, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran exceeded $117.6 million, marking 12.7% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

For two months, trade with Iran accounted for 1.8% of Azerbaijan's total turnover.

Within the mentioned period, Azerbaijan's exports to Iran decreased by 2.1% YoY to nearly $2.4 million, while imports from Iran increased by 13.1% to approximately $115.3 million.

During the reporting period, exports to Iran made up 0.06% of Azerbaijan's total exports, while imports from Iran accounted for 4.4% of total imports.