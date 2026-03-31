Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Iran rises nearly 13%
Business
- 31 March, 2026
- 14:20
In January–February of 2026, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran exceeded $117.6 million, marking 12.7% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.
For two months, trade with Iran accounted for 1.8% of Azerbaijan's total turnover.
Within the mentioned period, Azerbaijan's exports to Iran decreased by 2.1% YoY to nearly $2.4 million, while imports from Iran increased by 13.1% to approximately $115.3 million.
During the reporting period, exports to Iran made up 0.06% of Azerbaijan's total exports, while imports from Iran accounted for 4.4% of total imports.
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