    Azerbaijan's spending on beverage imports up by over 15%

    Business
    • 22 November, 2025
    • 17:31
    Azerbaijan's spending on beverage imports up by over 15%

    In January–October 2025, Azerbaijan imported alcoholic and non‑alcoholic beverages and vinegar worth $96.977 million, marking a15.3% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan also exported alcoholic and non‑alcoholic beverages and vinegar worth $58.185 million, which is 2% less than a year earlier.

    Imports of these products accounted for 0.50% of Azerbaijan's total imports, while the exports represented 0.27% of the country's total exports.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $40.862 billion in the first ten months of 2025. Of this, $21.637 billion came from exports and $19.225 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 4.9%, while imports rose by 15.6%.

    Azərbaycan alkoqollu və alkoqolsuz içkilərin idxalı ilə bağlı xərclərini 15 %-dən çox artırıb

