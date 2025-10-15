Azerbaijan's public catering turnover rises by over 13%
Business
- 15 October, 2025
- 18:17
In January-September of 2025, the public catering turnover in Azerbaijan exceeded 1.990 million manats (just over $1.17 billion), marking a 13.2% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.
In the private sector, legal entities contributed approximately 1.008 billion manats (just over $592.9 billion), accounting for 51.1% of the total turnover, marking an increase of 13% from the corresponding period of 2024.
Meanwhile, 48.9% of turnover in the private sector for the reporting period fell to individuals engaged in entrepreneurial activity in this field.
