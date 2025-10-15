Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Azerbaijan's public catering turnover rises by over 13%

    Business
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 18:17
    Azerbaijan's public catering turnover rises by over 13%

    In January-September of 2025, the public catering turnover in Azerbaijan exceeded 1.990 million manats (just over $1.17 billion), marking a 13.2% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    In the private sector, legal entities contributed approximately 1.008 billion manats (just over $592.9 billion), accounting for 51.1% of the total turnover, marking an increase of 13% from the corresponding period of 2024.

    Meanwhile, 48.9% of turnover in the private sector for the reporting period fell to individuals engaged in entrepreneurial activity in this field.

    Azerbaijan public catering turnover State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycanda ictimai iaşə dövriyyəsi 13 %-dən çox artıb
    В Азербайджане оборот объектов общепита вырос на 13,2%

    Latest News

    18:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and S.Korea discuss military cooperation

    Military
    18:17

    Azerbaijan's public catering turnover rises by over 13%

    Business
    18:03

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with advisor to German chancellor

    Foreign policy
    18:00
    Photo

    Iranian vessels to participate in AZIREX-2025 joint exercise arrive in Azerbaijan

    Military
    17:44

    NGO Cooperation Forum to kick off in Khankandi on October 19

    Domestic policy
    17:41

    Minister: NATO intensifies intelligence activity near Russia-Belarus borders

    Other countries
    17:33

    Azerbaijan and Hungary hold first political consultations in Budapest

    Foreign policy
    17:24

    Greece's blocking of Türkiye's participation in SAFE harms EU interests

    Other countries
    17:17

    Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees 4.3% GDP growth in nine months of 2025

    Finance
    All News Feed