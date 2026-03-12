Azerbaijan's non-oil exports up nearly 20%
Business
- 12 March, 2026
- 11:54
In January–February 2026, the value of Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports rose by 19.7% year-on-year (YoY), reaching $580.7 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
Moreover, the value of food product exports for the reporting period increased by 30.5% YoY, amounting to $200.6 million.
During two months, the value of Azerbaijan's agricultural exports grew by 34.6% YoY to $160.9 million, while agro-industrial product exports rose by 22% YoY to $52.5 million.
Overall, the combined value of agricultural and agro-industrial product exports increased by 31.2% YoY, reaching $213.4 million.
Latest News
12:52
Pashinyan: Peace treaty with Azerbaijan will definitely be signedRegion
12:50
Russia to deliver humanitarian aid to Iran via AzerbaijanRegion
12:48
Pashinyan: Armenia's new Constitution will omit reference to Declaration of IndependenceRegion
12:45
Francisco Gamboa: World faces rising geopolitical tensionsOther countries
12:41
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev met with Member of Presidency of Bosnia and HerzegovinaForeign policy
12:36
Binali Yildirim: Middle, Zangazur corridors open new prospects for co-opForeign policy
12:29
Francisco Gamboa: Costa Rica backs Rebeca Grynspan for UN Secretary-GeneralOther countries
12:28
Tatiana Valovaya: Global challenges can only be solved via joint effortsForeign policy
12:22