In January–February 2026, the value of Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports rose by 19.7% year-on-year (YoY), reaching $580.7 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Moreover, the value of food product exports for the reporting period increased by 30.5% YoY, amounting to $200.6 million.

During two months, the value of Azerbaijan's agricultural exports grew by 34.6% YoY to $160.9 million, while agro-industrial product exports rose by 22% YoY to $52.5 million.

Overall, the combined value of agricultural and agro-industrial product exports increased by 31.2% YoY, reaching $213.4 million.