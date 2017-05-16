Azerbaijan's non-oil exports soared by 7%

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-March 2017, Azerbaijan has exported non-oil products worth $ 264,9 mln.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, compared with the same period last year it is 9.1% more in actual prices and 7% in real terms.

During last year, exports of fresh fruit increased by 58.4%, exports of fresh vegetables by 95%, tobacco exports by 35.4%, tea exports by 44.4%, exports of fruit and vegetable juices by 47.3%, canned fruits and vegetables by 27.6%, potato exports by 33.5%, polyethylene by 0.4%, exports of cotton fiber by 6.6-fold and bentonite clay 3.4-fold.

Exports of sugar decreased by 3,5%, exports of vegetable oils by 14%, margarine, other ingredients suitable for food by 43.8%, unprocessed aluminum exports by 29.0%, exports of ferrous metal pipes by 17.8%, exports of cotton yarn by 20.1%, semi-ferrous metals by 93.1%.