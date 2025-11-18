Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US
    Business
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 11:14
    Azerbaijan's national time standard recognized internationally

    Azerbaijan has received international confirmation of its National Time Standard, UTC (AZ), Report informs.

    According to the State Agency for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision, data from the Azerbaijan Metrology Institute (AzMI) has been recognized by the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) for the first time.

    AzMI's Time and Frequency Laboratory now regularly reports data on discrepancies between national time and satellite systems directly to the BIPM, making Azerbaijan one of the countries officially participating in the development of Universal Time Coordinated (UTC).

    The laboratory was modernized as part of the 2022–2026 Socioeconomic Development Strategy and is equipped with high-precision cesium atomic clocks, satellite receivers, and a time distribution system based on the NTP protocol.

    The approval of UTC (AZ) will increase the reliability and independence of critical sectors-finance, telecommunications, transportation, and energy-from external time sources, and will also create a foundation for further development of research in the field of time metrology.

    Azərbaycanın Milli Etalon Vaxtı beynəlxalq səviyyədə təsdiqlənib
    Национальный эталон времени Азербайджана признан на международном уровне

