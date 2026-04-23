Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan's meat import bill rises more than 15% in 1Q26

    Business
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 15:21
    Azerbaijan's meat import bill rises more than 15% in 1Q26

    Azerbaijan imported 12,299 tonnes of meat in January-March 2026, Report said, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    The value of the meat imports totalled $28.63 million, up by 410 tonnes, or 3.4%, in volume terms and by $3.805 million, or 15.3%, in value compared with the same period last year.

    Spending on meat imports accounted for 0.7% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditure during the reporting period.

    Over the three-month period, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $9.407 billion, down 21.9% from a year earlier.

    Of the total foreign trade turnover, $5.402 billion came from exports and $4.005 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports fell by 15.4%, while imports declined by 29.3%.

    As a result, the country posted a positive foreign trade balance of $1.398 billion, up 93.4% year on year.

    Azerbaijan's imports meat imports Azerbaijan's economy Trade turnover
    Azərbayсan ət idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 15 %-dən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил расходы на импорт мяса более чем на 15%

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