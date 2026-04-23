Azerbaijan imported 12,299 tonnes of meat in January-March 2026, Report said, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

The value of the meat imports totalled $28.63 million, up by 410 tonnes, or 3.4%, in volume terms and by $3.805 million, or 15.3%, in value compared with the same period last year.

Spending on meat imports accounted for 0.7% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditure during the reporting period.

Over the three-month period, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $9.407 billion, down 21.9% from a year earlier.

Of the total foreign trade turnover, $5.402 billion came from exports and $4.005 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports fell by 15.4%, while imports declined by 29.3%.

As a result, the country posted a positive foreign trade balance of $1.398 billion, up 93.4% year on year.