Azerbaijan's gold exports reach $238M in January–September 2025
Business
- 31 October, 2025
- 12:36
In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported gold worth $238 million, a 2.1-fold increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the October issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
In September alone, Azerbaijan exported $27.4 million worth of gold, marking a 45.75% rise year-on-year.
Over the nine months, non-oil sector exports grew by 7.7% compared to the same period last year, reaching $2.6 billion.
Latest News
13:35
Georgia to send generators to Ukraine as humanitarian aidRegion
13:27
Azerbaijan's cotton export revenues drop by nearly 11%Business
13:24
Istanbul Chamber of Industry seeks closer ties with Azerbaijani firms - EXCLUSIVEBusiness
13:19
Azercosmos's export revenues decline by 5%ICT
13:08
Azerbaijan exports $157.2M worth of tomatoes in Jan.–Sept. 2025Business
13:02
Azerbaijani and Hungarian FMs mull strategic partnershipForeign policy
12:58
SOCAR's department earns nearly $303M from non-oil exportsEnergy
12:52
Abbas Ismail: Apologies for colonial past must become part of deep structural reformsForeign policy
12:50