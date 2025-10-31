Azerbaijan's gold exports reach $238M in January–September 2025

In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported gold worth $238 million, a 2.1-fold increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the October issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

In September alone, Azerbaijan exported $27.4 million worth of gold, marking a 45.75% rise year-on-year.

Over the nine months, non-oil sector exports grew by 7.7% compared to the same period last year, reaching $2.6 billion.