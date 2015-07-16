Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus reduces sharply

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Over the first half of this year, Azerbaijan carried out trade operations in sum of 10 930,1 million USD with 138 countries. As a result, the volume of foreign trade turnover decreased by 28.94% compared to the same period last year.

Report was said by the State Customs Committee, during the reporting period, the amount of import operations increased by 13.64% and constituted to 4 698.6 dollars while exports decreased by 44.59% and made 6 231.5 million dollars in annual comparison. In the first half of this year, the trade surplus, a decreased 4.7 times and dropped from 7 121.7 million to 1 532,9 million dollars compared with the same period last year.

1 647 varieties of goods were exported in the first half of the year while the imported varieties were 3.3 times more than it and made 5 480 units.