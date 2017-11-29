Azerbaijan registers 135,000 taxpayers in 2017

© Report

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October, 134,566 taxpayers were registered in Azerbaijan, which is more by 28,961 taxpayers or 27.4% than in the corresponding period in 2016.

Report informs citing the Media and Communication Center of the Ministry of Taxes.

According to information, 9,864 of them are legal, 124,702 physical persons. The growth of registration of legal persons makes 48%.

According to the ministry, total number of taxpayers newly registered and restored activity within 10 months of the current year is more by 18,028 than total number of taxpayers ceased activity and abolished.

Also, 9,864 legal persons were registered in the past 10 months of 2017, and 6,499 restored their activities, which is much higher than figures in 2016.

759 of commercial legal entities registered in Azerbaijan since the beginning of 2017 are foreign investment companies. Companies from Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and others dominate among taxpayers registered this year.