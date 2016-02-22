Azerbaijan reduces imports of foodstuffs

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ For January 2016, Azerbaijan imported food products in the amount of 68 356.38 thousand USD, which is up by 8.44% in comparison with the same period of last year.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCS), during the reporting year imports of meat decreased by 21.93% and reached 1 535.91 thousand USD, milk by 23.3% to 452.18 thousand USD, butter by 53.83% - to 1 228.03 thousand USD, wheat by 63.15% up to 9 235.2 million USD.

During this period, sugar imports rose by 70.63% and amounted to 8 984 09 mln dollars, fruits and vegetables -. 2.4 times and amounted to 12 410.71 thousand dollars.

According to the committee, the total imports amounted to 442 808.17 thousand USD, of which 15.44% were food products, which is by 2.52 percentage points higher than the same period last year.