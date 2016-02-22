 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan reduces imports of foodstuffs

    The volume of this product increased in the structure of imports

    Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ For January 2016, Azerbaijan imported food products in the amount of 68 356.38 thousand USD, which is up by 8.44% in comparison with the same period of last year.

    Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCS), during the reporting year imports of meat decreased by 21.93% and reached 1 535.91 thousand USD, milk by 23.3% to 452.18 thousand USD, butter by 53.83% - to 1 228.03 thousand USD, wheat by 63.15% up to 9 235.2 million USD.

    During this period, sugar imports rose by 70.63% and amounted to 8 984 09 mln dollars, fruits and vegetables -. 2.4 times and amounted to 12 410.71 thousand dollars.

    According to the committee, the total imports amounted to 442 808.17 thousand USD, of which 15.44% were food products, which is by 2.52 percentage points higher than the same period last year.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi