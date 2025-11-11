Azerbaijan reduces carpet import costs from Türkiye by over 15%

In January-October of 2025, Azerbaijan imported carpets worth $7.333 million from Türkiye, marking a 15.2% decrease year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

In October alone, Türkiye exported carpets to Azerbaijan valued at $1.383 million, which is 5.8% less than the same month last year.

Over the 10-month period, Türkiye's total carpet exports declined by 2.4% year-on-year to $2.302 billion, while October exports rose by 4.5% to $287 million.

The top importers of Turkish carpets were: United States: $594.549 million (-8.9%), Iraq: $243.889 million (+17.2%), Saudi Arabia: $241.106 million (+0.9%).