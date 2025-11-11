Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Azerbaijan reduces carpet import costs from Türkiye by over 15%

    Business
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 12:30
    Azerbaijan reduces carpet import costs from Türkiye by over 15%

    In January-October of 2025, Azerbaijan imported carpets worth $7.333 million from Türkiye, marking a 15.2% decrease year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

    In October alone, Türkiye exported carpets to Azerbaijan valued at $1.383 million, which is 5.8% less than the same month last year.

    Over the 10-month period, Türkiye's total carpet exports declined by 2.4% year-on-year to $2.302 billion, while October exports rose by 4.5% to $287 million.

    The top importers of Turkish carpets were: United States: $594.549 million (-8.9%), Iraq: $243.889 million (+17.2%), Saudi Arabia: $241.106 million (+0.9%).

    Azerbaijan Turkiye imports carpets
    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən xalça idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 15 %-dən çox azaldıb
    Азербайджан сократил расходы на импорт ковров из Турции более чем на 15%

    Latest News

    12:43

    Man City, Real Madrid interested in Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai

    Football
    12:30

    Azerbaijan reduces carpet import costs from Türkiye by over 15%

    Business
    12:23

    Two dead, dozens injured in tourist bus crash in Egypt's Red Sea region

    Other countries
    12:07

    Number of asylum seekers arriving in Azerbaijan increases in 2025

    Social security
    12:05

    Number of tourists traveling from European countries to Azerbaijan revealed

    Tourism
    11:39

    Turkish foreign minister meets Syrian president in Washington

    Region
    11:22

    Russia launches large-scale drone attack on Odesa Oblast

    Other countries
    11:08

    Euronews Academy instructor says looking forward to benefit from Azerbaijani journalists' experience

    Media
    11:06

    Death toll from New Delhi car explosion rises to 12

    Other countries
    All News Feed