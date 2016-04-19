Azerbaijan reduces trade turnover with Europe

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-March 2016, foreign trade turnover with EU countries reduced by 43.3% in the annual comparison and amounted to 1 530 943.28 thousand. USD.

Report referring to the State Customs Committee, in the reporting period, exports over the same period last year decreased by 50.94% and amounted to 1 020 208.85 thousand USD, imports - by 17.57%, amounting to 510 734, 43 thousand USD.

According to the report, 57.30% of the total export volume accounted for EU, 27.97% - the total volume of imports.Last year, the comparable figure was 61.46% and 25.43%, respectively.