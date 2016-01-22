Azerbaijan reduced import of cars by 58% last year

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2015, Azerbaijan imported 26,785 units of cars.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC), it's less by 36,583 or 57.73% than in 2014.

According to the information, the number of motor vehicles for the transport of 10 persons or more, including the driver, has grown by 1.4 times, or 471 per unit, totaling 816 units.Imports of cars and other motor vehicles decreased by 58.75% or 33,850 units, totaling 23,765 units.

According to the State Customs Committee, import of motor vehicles for the transport of goods amounted to 1961 units, which is by 3093 units or 61.20% less than in 2014.In 2015, the country imported 243 units of motor vehicles for special purposes, which is by 111 units or 31.36% less than in 2014.