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    Azerbaijan presents appraisal digitalization strategy at Moscow conference

    Business
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 16:31
    Azerbaijan presents appraisal digitalization strategy at Moscow conference

    Azerbaijan was represented at the international conference "Digital and Money: Technologies, Assets, Finance" in Moscow, dedicated to appraisal, finance, public administration and digital technologies.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Chamber of Appraisers (ACA), the event brought together representatives of government agencies, professional organizations, banks and consulting companies from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and other countries.

    Participants discussed the use of artificial intelligence in appraisal, big data, digital assets, automated valuation and the technological transformation of the financial sector.

    Azerbaijan was represented by ACA Chairman Nusrat Ibrahimov and Deputy Chair Ayan Gambarova.

    Addressing the conference, Ibrahimov presented Azerbaijan's 2025-2030 strategy for creating a digital ecosystem in the appraisal market.

    He said digitalization should combine data, methodologies, appraisal processes and quality-control mechanisms within a unified system rather than simply introduce new software.

    The strategy is built around six interconnected platforms covering appraisers' digital services, data, quality control, knowledge, analytical monitoring and integration.

    One of its key elements is the "Smart Report" system, which will automatically generate report structures and check them for compliance with standards, including missing sections, calculation inconsistencies and insufficiently justified adjustments. At the same time, automation will not replace appraisers' professional judgment.

    The strategy also envisages a unified data platform that will provide specialists with information on prices, sales periods, discounts and market dynamics.

    Under the roadmap, infrastructure and standardization are planned for 2027, databases and quality control for 2028, intelligent automation for 2029 and nationwide integration for 2030.

    The targets include raising compliance with standards to at least 95%, reducing report preparation time by 30-40%, introducing automated checks for all reports and cutting critical non-compliance cases by 70%.

    Azerbaijan Chamber of Appraisers Nusrat Ibrahimov
    Azərbaycan Rusiyada maliyyə və rəqəmsal texnologiyalar konfransına qatılıb

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