Azerbaijan prepares to make additional discounts on loans for export-oriented production

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Except for tax audits, human life and health, situations posing a threat to national security and economic interests all inspectionsrelated to entrepreneurial activities are suspended for 2 years from November 1, 2015.

5 months after the application of the law, a total of 44 inspections with the exception of tax audits, as well as the in first quarter of 2016 a total of 34 inspections were conducted in business enterprises. For comparison in the first quarter of last year 19 381 inspections were conducted."

Report informs Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said that today at a conference dedicated to the establishment of " Day of Entrepreneurs".

The minister said that reforms implemented in recent years as part of the measures taken with regard to the development of entrepreneurship, today entrepreneurs have become a leading force in the economy.

Minister also said that according to the law on "Licenses and permits " according to the types of activities the number of issued permits reduced approximately 4 times from 330 to 87.

The minister added that one of the most important measures are activities carried out in connection with the promotion of investments.