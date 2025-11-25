Azerbaijan participates in CAREC events in Bishkek

Azerbaijan took part in the 24th CAREC Ministerial Conference: Green and Digital CAREC and the 16th meeting of the CAREC Institute Governing Council, held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

Azerbaijan was represented at the events by Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli.

Speaking at the 24th Ministerial Conference, Bashirli emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation in trade, investment, and renewable energy within the CAREC Program. He highlighted Azerbaijan's initiatives in promoting sustainable trade, digital corridors, green energy solutions, and innovative logistics models across the CAREC region.

As part of the conference, Bashirli attended panel sessions on the mid-term review of the CAREC Transport Strategy 2030, the development of transport and digital corridors, decarbonization strategies in healthcare, minimum requirements for climate-resilient healthcare facilities in the region, responses to climate change and disaster risks, and preparations for the CAREC Program's 25th anniversary in 2026.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on the Implementation of the Pilot Phase of the Improved Transit System and Common Information Exchange (CATS/ICE), Development of Regional Tourism, and the CAREC Pilot Project on Electronic Exchange and Mutual Recognition of Compliance Certificates.

At the conclusion, the Joint Ministerial Declaration of the 24th CAREC Ministerial Conference was adopted. The 16th meeting of the CAREC Institute Governing Council was also held in Bishkek.

The meeting reviewed the CAREC Institute's 2025 report, its renewal plan, the 2026–2030 Strategy, the 2026–2027 Rolling Operational Plan, as well as the 2026 budget and recruitment plan.

In his remarks, Bashirli stressed that under the CAREC Institute's 2026–2030 Strategy, the introduction of new tools and technological solutions in institutional governance, human capital, green economy, and digital transformation will make a significant contribution to the region's sustainable development.