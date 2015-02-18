 Top
    ​Azerbaijan-Pakistan business forum to be held in March

    Forum to be held during the visit of the Pakistani President to Azerbaijan

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan-Pakistan business forum is going to be held in March, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Khalid Usman Qaeser told to Report.

    According to him, the forum is going to be held during the visit of the Pakistani President Mr. Mamnoon Hussain to Azerbaijan. Ambassador noted that the visit is scheduled for the second week of March.

    Mr. Qaeser noted that the upcoming forum would be attended by a number of Pakistani companies. The event is aimed at strengthening trade relations between the two countries.

