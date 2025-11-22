Azerbaijan observes nearly 6% surge in spending on tobacco imports

In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported tobacco and industrial tobacco substitutes, valued at over $106.6 million, marking a 5.7% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

For 10 months, Azerbaijan exported tobacco and industrial tobacco substitutes worth just over $50.5 million, which is 2.1% more compared to a year ago.

Imports of tobacco and industrial tobacco substitutes accounted for 0.55% of Azerbaijan's total imports, while the exports accounted for 0.23% of total exports.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $40.862 billion in the first ten months of 2025. Of this, $21.637 billion came from exports and $19.225 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 4.9%, while imports rose by 15.6%.