Azerbaijan may export honey and meat products to Saudi Arabia

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ Azerbaijani entrepreneurs took part in bilateral meetings as part of export mission to Jeddah city of Saudi Arabia, organized by Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and representative office of Azerbaijan to the UAE.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Economy, the information about local products were given, sales opportunity in markets and bazars, distribution issues were discussed at the meetings.

There was a great interest to Azerbaijani products, particularly, honey, meat and milk products. During bilateral meetings, Kerkom company started talks on export of Azerbaijani honey, Aqro-MTS company launched negotiations with several distribution companies on exporting meat products from Azerbaijan to Saudi Arabia.

Milk-Pro company is holding talks with Sunbulah Group distribution company concerning the export of milky products. Azerbaijani entrepreneurs have also visited large store chains of Saudi Arabia and researched the sales opportunity of Azerbaijani products at those trade chains.