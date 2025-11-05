Azerbaijan may deepen economic integration with Arab Coordination Group

Azerbaijan and the Arab Coordination Group discussed deepening economic integration, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Economy Minister, wrote on X, Report informs.

"At the Arab Coordination Group (ACG) High-Level Roundtable held in Baku, we underscored Azerbaijan's productive cooperation with the institutions comprising the Group. The discussions focused on investment opportunities shaping the region's economic landscape, the potential of the liberated territories, strategic infrastructure projects, and prospects for joint financing and co-investment initiatives. We emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration to promote sustainable development, deepen economic integration, and advance shared prosperity," the post reads.