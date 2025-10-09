Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Azerbaijan may cooperate with Kuwaiti Alshaya Group in digital commerce

    Business
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 17:35
    Azerbaijan may cooperate with Kuwaiti Alshaya Group in digital commerce

    Azerbaijan has discussed potential cooperation opportunities with Kuwaiti Alshaya Group, one of the world"s leading brand franchise operators, in digital commerce and innovation, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Economy Minister, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "During our working visit to the State of Kuwait, we met with Mohammed Alshaya, Executive Chairman of Alshaya Group, one of the world"s leading brand franchise operators.

    We exchanged views on emerging opportunities in the global business landscape, potential cooperation in digital commerce and innovation, and the transfer of advanced business practices to Azerbaijan," reads the post.

    Azərbaycan Küveytin "Alshaya Group" şirkəti ilə rəqəmsal ticarət sahəsində əməkdaşlıq edə bilər
    Азербайджан обсудил с кувейтской Alshaya Group сотрудничество в сфере цифровой торговли

