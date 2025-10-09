Azerbaijan may cooperate with Kuwaiti Alshaya Group in digital commerce
- 09 October, 2025
- 17:35
Azerbaijan has discussed potential cooperation opportunities with Kuwaiti Alshaya Group, one of the world"s leading brand franchise operators, in digital commerce and innovation, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Economy Minister, wrote on X, Report informs.
"During our working visit to the State of Kuwait, we met with Mohammed Alshaya, Executive Chairman of Alshaya Group, one of the world"s leading brand franchise operators.
We exchanged views on emerging opportunities in the global business landscape, potential cooperation in digital commerce and innovation, and the transfer of advanced business practices to Azerbaijan," reads the post.
