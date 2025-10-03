Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan, Lithuania exchange views on VAT refunds in cash

    Business
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 11:41
    Azerbaijan, Lithuania exchange views on VAT refunds in cash

    Azerbaijan and Lithuania have exchanged views on artificial intelligence-based control mechanisms, AI-based cash register tracking, and value-added tax (VAT) cash refund mechanisms, Report informs referring to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

    The tax service held a meeting with a delegation from the State Tax Inspectorate of Lithuania. The meeting was organized to exchange knowledge and experience in the field of risk analysis and selection.

    Representatives of the State Tax Inspectorate of Lithuania gave presentations on the risk analysis and selection system. Azerbaijani specialists, in turn, gave presentations on the process of preparing and submitting electronic invoices, generating VAT returns, the TaxesBI reporting tool, real-time tax control in the relevant field, and innovative solutions such as the Electronic Government Information System.

    The meeting also discussed opportunities for expanding mutual cooperation, increasing transparency in the tax sphere, VAT administration, and the use of artificial intelligence in tax administration, improving services for taxpayers, and implementing modern approaches.

    Azerbaijan Lithuania VAT
    Azərbaycan və Litva ƏDV-ni nağd şəkildə qaytarmaq barədə fikir mübadiləsi aparıb
    Азербайджан и Литва обменялись мнениями о возврате НДС наличными

    Latest News

    13:12

    Minister: For healthy competition, important to have at least 2 major players in market

    Other
    13:07

    China-Azerbaijan joint venture starts production of electric buses

    Industry
    13:06

    Proper regulation of natural monopolies key to robust economy – minister

    Business
    13:04

    Azerbaijani gymnast claims bronze at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    13:04

    Ersin Tatar to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:01

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Combining regulator and market participant roles creates systemic risks

    Business
    12:53

    State Service issues warning on hacker group Red Wolf

    ICT
    12:48

    Ilham Aliyev shares post about meetings held during his visit to Denmark

    Foreign policy
    12:43

    Shahin Mahmudzada: Azerbaijan's Central Bank to implement system for overseeing greenwashing - INTERVIEW

    Finance
    All News Feed