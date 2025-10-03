Azerbaijan, Lithuania exchange views on VAT refunds in cash

Azerbaijan and Lithuania have exchanged views on artificial intelligence-based control mechanisms, AI-based cash register tracking, and value-added tax (VAT) cash refund mechanisms, Report informs referring to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

The tax service held a meeting with a delegation from the State Tax Inspectorate of Lithuania. The meeting was organized to exchange knowledge and experience in the field of risk analysis and selection.

Representatives of the State Tax Inspectorate of Lithuania gave presentations on the risk analysis and selection system. Azerbaijani specialists, in turn, gave presentations on the process of preparing and submitting electronic invoices, generating VAT returns, the TaxesBI reporting tool, real-time tax control in the relevant field, and innovative solutions such as the Electronic Government Information System.

The meeting also discussed opportunities for expanding mutual cooperation, increasing transparency in the tax sphere, VAT administration, and the use of artificial intelligence in tax administration, improving services for taxpayers, and implementing modern approaches.