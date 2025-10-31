Azerbaijan, Istanbul Chamber of Industry mull potential projects

Azerbaijan has discussed the implementation of potential joint projects with the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO), Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Report informs.

"We were delighted to welcome the delegation led by Erdal Bahcivan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ICI), to our country. The discussions highlighted the active promotion of cooperation between ICI member companies and Azerbaijani enterprises, the implementation of potential joint projects, and the diversification of collaboration across investment, energy, trade, industry, digital technologies, infrastructure, and other key sectors," Jabbarov wrote on X.

"Strengthening strategic partnerships that enhance the production and export potential of both countries on a global scale remains one of the main priorities of our business cooperation," the minister said