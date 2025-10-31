Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Azerbaijan, Istanbul Chamber of Industry mull potential projects

    Business
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 15:21
    Azerbaijan, Istanbul Chamber of Industry mull potential projects

    Azerbaijan has discussed the implementation of potential joint projects with the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO), Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Report informs.

    "We were delighted to welcome the delegation led by Erdal Bahcivan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ICI), to our country. The discussions highlighted the active promotion of cooperation between ICI member companies and Azerbaijani enterprises, the implementation of potential joint projects, and the diversification of collaboration across investment, energy, trade, industry, digital technologies, infrastructure, and other key sectors," Jabbarov wrote on X.

    "Strengthening strategic partnerships that enhance the production and export potential of both countries on a global scale remains one of the main priorities of our business cooperation," the minister said

    Mikayil Jabbarov Istanbul Chamber of Industry potential projects
    Photo
    Azərbaycan İSO-ya üzv olan şirkətlərin potensial layihələrinin icrasını müzakirə edib

    Latest News

    16:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Central Bank discusses new challenges in banking sector

    Finance
    16:31

    ITU: Azerbaijan should take proactive stance in shaping global AI safety standards - INTERVIEW

    ICT
    16:22

    Azerbaijan performs first heart transplant from deceased donor in Caucasus

    Health
    16:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister: UNESCO-supported Baku Process gains global recognition

    Foreign policy
    16:05
    Photo

    Chamber of Accounts submits opinion on Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget to Milli Majlis

    Business
    15:57
    Photo

    Resettlement underway in 19 settlements of Karabakh region

    Karabakh
    15:50
    Photo

    Parviz Shahbazov: Khizi-Absheron WPP will be ready for operation soon

    Energy
    15:46

    Artificial intelligence and science diplomacy top Azerbaijan–UNESCO agenda

    Foreign policy
    15:44

    Azerbaijan discusses bilateral investment initiatives with Belgium

    Business
    All News Feed