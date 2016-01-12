Azerbaijan investment company attracted 450 million USD of foreign investment

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Investment Company to date has participated in projects worth over 1.1 billion. USD in the sphere of production of building materials, shipbuilding, production and processing of agricultural products, logistics, etc.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Economy and Industry, these projects attracted 450 million USD of direct foreign investments. The projects are being implemented advanced technology and experience of Switzerland, Germany, Singapore, Turkey and other countries.