Azerbaijan increases import of food products up to 20%

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-March 2017, Azerbaijan has imported food products of 298 557 930 USD.

Report informs citing quarterly report of the State Customs Committee (SCC), 20.80% growth recorded in imports of food products.

During the reporting period, import of meat increased by 2.1-fold and made 11 308 160 USD, milk by 76% amounted to 2 662 350 USD, butter and other oils made from milk increased by 30% and made 13 504 970 USD, tea by 12.4% and made 10 175 020 USD, sugar about by 2-fold and made 37 579 990 USD. During this period, decrease observed in imports of fruits and vegetables. Import of fruit and vegetables fell by 4.11% in annual comparison and made 41 309 230 AZN in January-March 2017, wheat import declined by 2.58% and made 38 224 960 USD.

Notably, specific weight of food products in total import rose to 19.74% from last year's 13.54%.