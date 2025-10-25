Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerbaijan imports 42,303 tons of rice in nine months

    In January-September this year, Azerbaijan imported 42,303 tons of rice worth $39.8 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

    Compared to the same period last year, rice imports decreased by 10,235 tons, or 19.5%, while the total value dropped by $14.96 million, or 27.3%.

    During the reporting period, spending on rice imports accounted for 0.2% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures.

    Azərbaycan düyü idxalını 20 %-ə yaxın azaldıb

