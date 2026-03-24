Azerbaijan imported $17 million in sweets from Russia in 2025
Business
- 24 March, 2026
- 11:17
Azerbaijan imported more than $17 million worth of sugar confectionery products from Russia in 2025, according to data from the Russian center Agroexport, cited by Report.
The country ranked third among international buyers of these products in Russia.
In total, Russia exported 84,000 tons of sugar confectionery last year, generating nearly $258 million in revenue, a 13% increase and a record high.
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