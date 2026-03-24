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    Azerbaijan imported $17 million in sweets from Russia in 2025

    Business
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 11:17
    Azerbaijan imported $17 million in sweets from Russia in 2025

    Azerbaijan imported more than $17 million worth of sugar confectionery products from Russia in 2025, according to data from the Russian center Agroexport, cited by Report.

    The country ranked third among international buyers of these products in Russia.

    In total, Russia exported 84,000 tons of sugar confectionery last year, generating nearly $258 million in revenue, a 13% increase and a record high.

    Sugar confectionery products Azerbaijan candy imports Russian center Agroexport
    Azərbaycan ötən il Rusiyadan 17 milyon dollarlıq şirniyyat idxal edib
    Азербайджан в 2025 году импортировал из России сладостей на $17 млн

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