    Business
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 11:44
    Azerbaijan identifies key co-op areas with Latvia, Estonia, Finland

    Azerbaijan, Estonia, Latvia, and Finland have signed a practical roadmap envisioning long-term and institutionalized cooperation between the business communities of these countries, Ziya Hajili, secretary general of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK), said at a conference held as part of the B2B meetings of entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland, Report informs.

    According to Hajili, the event marks a new stage in strengthening economic ties between Azerbaijan and the business communities of Latvia, Estonia, and Finland.

    "The Baltic and Nordic countries are known for their innovative economies, sustainable industrial models, and advanced digital solutions. Azerbaijan is the economic hub of the South Caucasus – a leader in energy, transport, logistics, and modern agriculture, offering new opportunities for cooperation," he noted.

    The ASK secretary general emphasized that the signed agreements are not symbolic in nature, but rather represent a practical roadmap for long-term and institutionalized cooperation between the business communities.

    "We see real potential for cooperation in areas such as green energy and renewable technologies, the exchange of experience and knowledge, and the development of the digital economy and innovative ecosystems, including startups. Agriculture and the food industry, where Azerbaijan has already achieved significant success, also hold promise," Hajili said.

    He added that another key area of ​​cooperation is transport and logistics.

    "By connecting our markets through the Northern and Middle Corridors, we are creating vital routes. Azerbaijan has already invested significantly in infrastructure development-highways, railways, air travel, as well as a free economic zone and a new port 60 km from Baku. All this opens up extensive opportunities for foreign companies to participate in logistics projects," the ASK representative noted.

    According to him, the B2B meetings were the first practical step toward implementing the memorandum:

    "We are creating an environment in which entrepreneurs know and trust each other, because the most effective form of economic diplomacy is business-to-business interaction," Hajili added.

