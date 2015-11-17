Baku hosts conference on 'Development of women entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan'

Baku. 17 November. REPORT. AZ / Conference on "Development of women entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan" with the financial support of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) was held today in Baku Business Center as part of the Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Report informs, the event attended by representatives of government agencies, NGOs, international organizations, embassies, think tanks and universities.

US Ambassador Robert Cekuta noted that the United States contribute to the growth of economic opportunities for women in Azerbaijan.He also stressed that welcomes the steps of the Azerbaijani government to accelerate development of business and the US government is ready to support reforms in Azerbaijan.

At the event it was noted that the Global Entrepreneurship Week established in 2008 brings together 160 countries, promotes the construction and strengthening of the business around the world.

There will be 30 thousand Entrepreneurship Weeks in various countries around the world and the number of participants exceeds 10 million people.