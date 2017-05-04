Azerbaijan Free Trade Zone may start production this year

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ “We expect first recipients to the Free Trade Zone (FTZ) within Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC by the year end.”

Advisor to CEO of Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC, Tural Aliyev told Report.

“We expect entrepreneurs desiring to establish businesses at Free Trade Zone within Port of Baku by the end of this year. Local businessmen, as well as trade chambers of foreign countries, globally known companies seek to establish their production at Free Trade Zone”, T.Aliyev added.

According to him, UAE-based Economic Zones World FZE chosen as counselor to the Port of Baku currently works on tariffs, taxes, customs concessions, in a word, legislative draft and senior plan: “If these works finish by the end of 2017, we will realize marketing plan of Free Trade Zone before the year end”.