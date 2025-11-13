Azerbaijan Fish Farm Represented Azerbaijan at Busan International Seafood & Fisheries Expo 2025

Azerbaijan Fish Farm (AFF), with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Korea and AZPROMO (Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan), proudly represented the country at Busan International Seafood & Fisheries Expo 2025 (BISFE 2025) - one of Asia"s well-established and reputable seafood exhibitions.

Held in Busan, BISFE 2025 served as an important platform for strengthening the global visibility of Azerbaijan"s aquaculture sector and presenting the country"s premium seafood products to the Asian market.

AFF showcased its flagship black caviar brand - Baku Caviar. The booth drew significant interest from industry professionals and visitors who praised the product"s exceptional quality, refined taste profile, and environmentally responsible production standards.

The company also highlighted its achievements in responsible aquaculture, combining advanced technologies with sustainable environmental practices. Visitors expressed strong appreciation for AFF"s commitment to high sustainability standards and eco-conscious fish farming.

Participation in BISFE 2025 created new opportunities for expanding partnerships across Asia and increasing awareness of Azerbaijani black caviar. One of the most discussed topics at the exhibition was the company"s long-term environmental initiative aimed at restoring the endangered sturgeon population in the Caspian Sea.

For every jar of black caviar sold, Azerbaijan Fish Farm releases 10 sturgeon fry into the Caspian Sea, contributing to the protection and recovery of this ancient and endangered species.

The company"s successful participation at BISFE 2025 further strengthens the export potential of Azerbaijani black caviar in Asia and demonstrates that Azerbaijan offers a model of aquaculture that unites technological innovation with environmental responsibility.

https://bakucaviar.az/