Azerbaijan cuts spending on furniture imports by nearly 20%
Business
- 24 March, 2026
- 11:01
In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan imported furniture and related components worth $16.936 million.
According to Report, which cites the State Customs Committee, this is $4.181 million, or 19.8%, less than the same period last year.
During the reporting period, spending on furniture and components accounted for 0.65% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures.
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