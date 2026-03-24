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    Azerbaijan cuts spending on furniture imports by nearly 20%

    Business
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 11:01
    Azerbaijan cuts spending on furniture imports by nearly 20%

    In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan imported furniture and related components worth $16.936 million.

    According to Report, which cites the State Customs Committee, this is $4.181 million, or 19.8%, less than the same period last year.

    During the reporting period, spending on furniture and components accounted for 0.65% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures.

    State Customs Committee Azerbaijan furniture imports
    Azərbaycan mebel və onun hissələrinin idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 20 %-ə yaxın azaldıb
    Азербайджан сократил расходы на импорт мебели и ее комплектующих почти на 20%

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