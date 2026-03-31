Azerbaijan, China discuss diversification of economic ties

Azerbaijan and China discussed initiatives aimed at diversifying economic relations between the two countries, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Report informs.

"During the meeting with Si Xinbo, Deputy CEO and member of the Investment Committee of Silk Road Fund, we discussed initiatives aimed at diversifying economic relations between Azerbaijan and China.

The discussion also covered the establishment of the Joint Investment Fund between Azerbaijan Investment Holding and Silk Road Fund, the implementation of potential investment projects, and opportunities to expand the use of various financing models," reads the post.