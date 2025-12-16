Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan calls for modernizing trade unions amid AI and automation

    Business
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 12:20
    Azerbaijan calls for modernizing trade unions amid AI and automation

    Automation and the application of artificial intelligence are bringing significant changes in Azerbaijan, making renewal in the activities of trade unions necessary, First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ali Ahmadov said at the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, according to Report.

    He noted that modern challenges require new conceptual approaches to the protection of labor rights. "The protection of labor rights should be not only the responsibility of the state, but also a focus of society as a whole. In this field, civil society institutions, especially trade unions, play an important role," he said.

    Speaking about future prospects, Ahmadov stated that amid technological changes, it is essential to modernize the activities of trade unions and adapt them to the requirements of the new era.

    artificial intelligence Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation Ali Ahmadov
