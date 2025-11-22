Azerbaijan boosts imports of Georgia's domestic goods by over 29%

In January–October 2025, Azerbaijan imported Georgian domestic products worth over $150.7 million, marking a 29.2% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

These supplies to Azerbaijan accounted for 5.7% of Georgia's total domestic product exports.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported a total of $2.641 billion worth of domestic products, up 4.6% year‑on‑year.

Georgia mostly sold its domestic products to Russia ($569.356 million; up 2.8%), Türkiye ($240.961 million; down 34.6%), China ($224.896 million; down 2.9%), and Bulgaria ($192.749 million; up 2.1 times).