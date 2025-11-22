Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Azerbaijan boosts imports of Georgia's domestic goods by over 29%

    Business
    • 22 November, 2025
    • 17:50
    Azerbaijan boosts imports of Georgia's domestic goods by over 29%

    In January–October 2025, Azerbaijan imported Georgian domestic products worth over $150.7 million, marking a 29.2% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

    These supplies to Azerbaijan accounted for 5.7% of Georgia's total domestic product exports.

    During the reporting period, Georgia exported a total of $2.641 billion worth of domestic products, up 4.6% year‑on‑year.

    Georgia mostly sold its domestic products to Russia ($569.356 million; up 2.8%), Türkiye ($240.961 million; down 34.6%), China ($224.896 million; down 2.9%), and Bulgaria ($192.749 million; up 2.1 times).

    Azerbaijan Georgia imports National Statistics Office
    Azərbaycan Gürcüstandan yerli istehsal mallarının idxalını 29 %-dən çox artırıb

    Latest News

    11:22

    Azerbaijan reduces spending on pharmaceutical imports

    Business
    11:11

    Ex-Wake Forest, NBA player Rodney Rogers dies at 54

    Team sports
    10:27

    Four children killed in house fire in Ukraine's Cherkasy region

    Other countries
    10:21

    Takaichi's Taiwan remarks cloud prospects for new pandas in Japan

    Other countries
    10:02

    Türkiye to host COP31 next year

    Region
    09:51

    US to launch new phase of Venezuela operations, Reuter's sources say

    Other countries
    09:29

    Forbes: Trump"s wealth declines by $1.1 billion

    Other countries
    09:13

    Death toll from central Vietnam flooding climbs to 90

    Other countries
    17:59

    Azerbaijan observes nearly 6% surge in spending on tobacco imports

    Business
    All News Feed