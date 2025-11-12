Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Business
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 17:16
    Azerbaijan begins supplying almonds to Netherlands

    In January-August 2025, Azerbaijan exported 718.5 tons of almonds worth $2.2 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 2.7 times and 2 times, respectively, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan sold almonds to:

    - Russia: 154 tons (+6 times) worth $856,000 (+7.8 times);

    - Uzbekistan: 308 tons (+2.3 times) worth $544,000 (+41%);

    - Türkiye: 126 tons (+15%) worth $398,000 (-31%);

    - Italy: 71 tons worth $290,000 (no supply a year ago);

    - Georgia: 59 tons worth $102,000 (no supply a year ago).

    In 2025, Azerbaijan exported almonds to the Netherlands (0.04 tons worth $240) for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.

