Azerbaijan begins supplying almonds to Netherlands
Business
- 12 November, 2025
- 17:16
In January-August 2025, Azerbaijan exported 718.5 tons of almonds worth $2.2 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 2.7 times and 2 times, respectively, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.
During this period, Azerbaijan sold almonds to:
- Russia: 154 tons (+6 times) worth $856,000 (+7.8 times);
- Uzbekistan: 308 tons (+2.3 times) worth $544,000 (+41%);
- Türkiye: 126 tons (+15%) worth $398,000 (-31%);
- Italy: 71 tons worth $290,000 (no supply a year ago);
- Georgia: 59 tons worth $102,000 (no supply a year ago).
In 2025, Azerbaijan exported almonds to the Netherlands (0.04 tons worth $240) for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.
