    Azerbaijan begins pear exports to 4 countries

    Business
    12 November, 2025
    • 15:20
    Azerbaijan begins pear exports to 4 countries

    In January-August 2025, Azerbaijan exported 5,384 tons of pears, valued at $3.45 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 26% and 34%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan sold pears to:

    - Russia: 5,109 tons (+26%) worth $3.3 million (+33%);

    - Kazakhstan: 150 tons (-28%) worth $72,000 (-27%);

    - Qatar: 15.72 tons (+73%) worth $24,800 (+2.6 times);

    - Belarus: 26 tons worth $20,600 (no supply a year ago);

    - The United Arab Emirates: 38.8 tons (+5 times) worth $15,500 (+2 times).

    In 2025, Azerbaijan exported pears to Türkiye (17 tons worth $12,800), Mongolia (7 tons worth $5,600), Georgia (5 tons worth $2,500), and Moldova (1.6 tons worth $800) for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.

    In 2024, 95% of the 9,100 tons of pears exported from Azerbaijan went to Russia.

