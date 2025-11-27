Azerbaijan begins hazelnut exports to Syria

In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 13,486 tons of hazelnuts worth $100.4 million, marking a year-on-year of 13% in volume and 38% in value, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan sold hazelnuts to:

- Russia: 6,510 tons (-15%) worth $44.1 million (-0.5%);

- Germany: 2,145 tons (+62%) worth $18.3 million (+82%);

- Italy: 1,366 tons (+63%) worth $12 million (+2 times);

- Türkiye: 1,243 tons (+4 times) worth $9.3 million (+4 times);

- Switzerland: 560 tons (+3 times) worth $4.5 million (+4 times).

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported hazelnuts to Syria (46 tons valued at $472,400) for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.