    Azerbaijan begins hazelnut exports to Syria

    Business
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 14:49
    Azerbaijan begins hazelnut exports to Syria

    In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 13,486 tons of hazelnuts worth $100.4 million, marking a year-on-year of 13% in volume and 38% in value, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan sold hazelnuts to:

    - Russia: 6,510 tons (-15%) worth $44.1 million (-0.5%);

    - Germany: 2,145 tons (+62%) worth $18.3 million (+82%);

    - Italy: 1,366 tons (+63%) worth $12 million (+2 times);

    - Türkiye: 1,243 tons (+4 times) worth $9.3 million (+4 times);

    - Switzerland: 560 tons (+3 times) worth $4.5 million (+4 times).

    In 2025, Azerbaijan exported hazelnuts to Syria (46 tons valued at $472,400) for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.

    Azərbaycan Suriyaya meşə fındığı satmağa başlayıb
    Азербайджан начал продавать фундук в Сирию

