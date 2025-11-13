Azerbaijan begins cashew imports from Benin and Ghana
Business
- 13 November, 2025
- 17:59
In January-August 2025, Azerbaijan imported 282 tons of cashews, valued at $2.3 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 28% and 57%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
During the mentioned period, Azerbaijan imported cashews from:
- Vietnam: 229 tons (+26%) worth $1.9 million (+62%);
- Ghana: 25 tons worth $202,000;
- India: 17.3 tons (-45%) worth $137,000 (-44%);
- Benin: 11.3 tons worth $92,500;
- Germany: 0.1 tons (+71%) worth $1,500 (+20%).
In 2025, Azerbaijan imported cashews from Benin and Ghana for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.
