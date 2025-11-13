Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Azerbaijan begins cashew imports from Benin and Ghana

    Business
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 17:59
    Azerbaijan begins cashew imports from Benin and Ghana

    In January-August 2025, Azerbaijan imported 282 tons of cashews, valued at $2.3 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 28% and 57%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During the mentioned period, Azerbaijan imported cashews from:

    - Vietnam: 229 tons (+26%) worth $1.9 million (+62%);

    - Ghana: 25 tons worth $202,000;

    - India: 17.3 tons (-45%) worth $137,000 (-44%);

    - Benin: 11.3 tons worth $92,500;

    - Germany: 0.1 tons (+71%) worth $1,500 (+20%).

    In 2025, Azerbaijan imported cashews from Benin and Ghana for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.

    Azərbaycan Benin və Qanadan keşyu fındığı almağa başlayıb

