Azerbaijan attends ICPEN conference and high-level meeting in Tbilisi

A delegation headed by Elnur Baghirov, chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan, took part in the latest conference and high-level meeting of the International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN) in Tbilisi, Georgia, under the theme "Building Trust in the Digital Age."

According to Report, citing the Agency, the event discussed artificial intelligence and algorithmic markets, protection of vulnerable consumers, cross-border cooperation, and coordination among consumer protection authorities.

The conference brought together heads and senior representatives of consumer protection agencies from ICPEN member countries, as well as representatives of international organizations.

Baghirov addressed a panel session titled "Consumer Protection in Eastern Europe and the South Caucasus," where he spoke about current challenges in consumer protection in the region, Azerbaijan's national experience and priority areas, and opportunities to develop regional cooperation.

He later participated in the high-level meeting attended by heads and senior representatives of ICPEN member authorities. The meeting focused on expanding international and cross-border cooperation in consumer protection, strengthening information exchange and applying best practices.

Azerbaijan has been a member of ICPEN since 2006 and is represented in the organization by the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has also been elected to ICPEN's Advisory Group for 2026-2027.