Azerbaijan and Russia ink 13 documents on cooperation - UPDATED

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ As part of today's 7th Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum in Baku, 13 documents were signed on cooperation between the two countries.

Report informs, memorandum on strategic partnership and cooperation was signed between Bentonit LLC, ADY Exspress LLC and AzRosPromInvest LLC as well as agreement of intent between Azerbaijan's Glass House company and Dagestan's Caspian Flat Glass OJSC for supply of goods.

Attending the event Minister of Economy said that Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia attach great importance to developing political, economic relations between the two countries.

Sh.Mustafayev added that both countries hold regular meetings with participation of heads of states and officials. Over the past 10 years, Azerbaijani President paid over 30 visits to Russia: "Regulatory framework in the field of collaboration was established between the two countries. Azerbaijan and Russia have signed more than 170 agreements in 50 fields. Also, cooperation was developed between the countries in the fields of tourism, trade, agriculture, industry, transportation, oil and gas, investment, industry and other. Russia has invested 3 bln USD in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan over 1 bln in Russia."